How a Utah man gets celebrities to take selfies with him

Stuart Graves is a self-proclaimed "celebrity stalker".

So, when Sundance Film Festival is happening, he spends his days walking the streets of Park City, asking for selfies!

This is just a hobby, but he got the attention of Salt Lake Magazine has become a FOM (friend of the mangazine), and helps cover the fest for them.

In 2020, he's had a lot of luck finding famous faces so far. Take a look at who he's already gotten pictures with: Toni Collette, Ron Howard, Stanley Tucci, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Kelly Rowland, James Van Der Beek, David Arquette, Lin Manual Miranda, Belinda Carlisle, Wilmer Valderrama, America Ferrera, Jude Law, Viggo Mortensen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tessa Thompson, Bill Skarsgard, Paul Bettany, Tate Donovan and Zazie Beetz.

You can follow Stuart on Facebook @StuartSelfie and Instagram @StuartSelfie.