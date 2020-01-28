How a local school helped kids become passionate about reading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to Principal Jared Buckley with Leadership Learning Academy (LLA) in Ogden, there has been an overall shift in reading this year. Reading has been a struggle at the school for years.

Then they began Road to Success, a free online reading program for all Utah schools. Since then, there has been a huge shift in reading passion at LLA, as well as ability.

The mission of Road to Success is to achieve 90 percent of Utah children reading at or above grade level.

At LLA, every day the entire school "drops everything" and reads for 20 minutes. Students also log the reading minutes they accomplish at home.

Fifth grade reading teacher Ashley Chavez says she's seen a huge change in motivation to read both at home and at school, and a huge improvement in reading and comprehension in her class.

Join Road to Success on a journey to create daily readers at: rtsutah.com.