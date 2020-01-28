Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- There is so much information coming at us everyday. How do we know what is fact, and what’s fiction?

This week Fox 13 is partnering with the News Literacy Project to help the public know better what to trust and what not to trust.

This news literacy project will play out all week in schools across the country. Our journalists will work side-by-side with students here at home to create a news-literate generation that can spot misinformation and prevent others from spreading it. They’ll collaborate with kids on topics that are important to our community.

Knowing what is fact and what is fiction is essential to a healthy democracy -- and this week we’ll shine a light on misinformation -- how to avoid it and make sure it doesn’t get in the way of knowing the true story.