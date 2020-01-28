Family claims lunchroom employee assaulted 8-year-old student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A Magna family is accusing a cafeteria worker of hurting their son at Guadalupe School.

“I got really scared,” 8-year-old Nathaniel said with his arm in a sling.

His family says he suffered a pulled muscle that came from an encounter with a lunchroom employee on Monday at Guadalupe School, located in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

“When she grabbed my hand, she grabbed it and she pulled it up and she twisted it,” he said.

The second-grader admits to playing with his friend and was not listening to the employee before he was hurt.

“By the time she twisted it I started crying because it started stinging and it hurt,” he said.

Outraged, Nathaniel’s mother said that’s no reason to grab her son.

Nathaniel’s sister translated the mother's conversation with FOX 13.

“I am very upset, but at the same time I feel really sad because he’s a really good kid,” said Nathaniel’s mother, Guadalupe Perez.

Guadalupe School administration denied our request for an interview. CFO Jim Carter did tell FOX 13 the charter school was “conducting an internal investigation.”

Carter added that the employee is still working at the school but was asked “not to have contact with children.”

“I am not very confident that they’ll do something because it’s not the first time that this happened,” Perez said.

The family said this employee yelled at their son first, and now it’s turned physical. They worry what would happen next.

“If there are other parents going through this, pay attention to [your] kids and come forward because they are kids. None of them deserve that,” Perez said.

Salt Lake City Police confirmed that the boy suffered “very minor injuries” and they are investigating. No charges have been filed.