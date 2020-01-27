Working in our communities to stop the spread of misinformation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is so much information coming at us every day, so how do you know what’s fact and what’s fiction?

This week, we are partnering with the News Literacy Project to answer that question.

This project will play out all week in schools across the country. Our journalists will work alongside students in the local community to build a news literate generation that can spot misinformation and prevent others from spreading it. We’ll collaborate with students on topics that are important to our community.

Knowing what is fact versus what is fiction is essential to a healthy democracy, so this week, we’ll shine a light on misinformation, tell you how to avoid it and make sure it doesn’t get in the way of knowing the true story.