× Woman hit, critically injured by car in Salt Lake Co.

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A 20-year-old woman was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition Monday morning after she was hit by a car in Salt Lake County.

It happened at 11800 S and 4800 W, close to the border of South Jordan and Herriman. Officers from both of the cities’ police agencies responded to the scene.

Investigators told FOX 13 the woman was alert at the hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman stayed at the scene.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.