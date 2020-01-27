West Bountiful Police looking for suspects in Famous Footwear robbery

Posted 10:32 am, January 27, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — West Bountiful Police hope someone will recognize the suspects in a robbery at a Famous Footwear store on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from West Bountiful PD, a man and a woman entered the store, at 420 S 500 W in West Bountiful, around 6:20 p.m.

Police said the suspects collected five pairs of shoes and attempted to leave the store. A store clerk confronted the pair and the female suspect fled, the post said.

“The male suspect stopped and pulled out a small black handgun. The store clerk moved out of the male suspects way and he left the store,” the post said.

The robbery suspects were then seen getting into a dark SUV/hatchback vehicle driven by a third person.

The female suspect was described as Caucasian or Hispanic, age 18-25, with dark brown hair and possibly a tattoo on her chest. She was wearing white shoes, maroon leggings and a black sweatshirt with white strips down the sleeves.

The male suspect was described as Caucasian or Hispanic, age 20-30, with a short mustache. He was wearing blue jeans, a black and gray hoodie and a flat-brimmed hat.

Anyone who can help West Bountiful Police identify the suspects is urged to call their business office at 801-292-4487 or dispatch at 801-298-6000.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.