SALT LAKE CITY — If you want a hunting license or a fishing license in Utah, you’d better be current on your child support.

House Bill 197, sponsored by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, would prohibit the state from issuing licenses, tags or permits if someone is delinquent on their child support obligations.

The bill was introduced in the 2020 legislative session that got under way on Monday.