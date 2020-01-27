One woman dead after car crash in Logan

Posted 5:44 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 05:46PM, January 27, 2020

LOGAN, Utah — One woman was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash, according to Logan City Police.

At about 1 p.m., police say a car southbound on 1000 West turned left onto 1000 South and collided with a northbound SUV.

An elderly female passenger in the car died as a result, and the driver — an elderly man — was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Those in the SUV did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The deceased woman’s name was not released pending notification of family members. The accident is under investigation.

