× One woman dead after car crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — One woman was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash, according to Logan City Police.

At about 1 p.m., police say a car southbound on 1000 West turned left onto 1000 South and collided with a northbound SUV.

An elderly female passenger in the car died as a result, and the driver — an elderly man — was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Those in the SUV did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The deceased woman’s name was not released pending notification of family members. The accident is under investigation.