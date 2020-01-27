‘One of the craziest things I’ve seen’ was watching inmate light joint in court, Sheriff in Tennessee says
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Sheriff Robert Ryan said inmate Spencer Alan Boston appeared in court Monday on a marijuana possession charge. When Boston approached the bench to discuss his sentence, Ryan said that’s when Boston pulled the marijuana from his pocket in front of the general sessions judge.
As the court officers quickly approached him, the inmate began talking about his desire to see marijuana legalized in Tennessee.
“One of the craziest things I’ve seen,” Ryan said.
The sheriff said Boston was led out of the courtroom through a small cloud of smoke. He was booked on a second charge of simple possession and received 10 days for contempt of court.