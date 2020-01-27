No more weight loss resolutions – this is the last program you’ll ever need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Kristen Kells, DC, BSc, a Chiropractic Physician, is the founder of Dr. Kells Weight Loss.

She says the components of her program are simple. It's an all-natural, whole body approach that uses real food, pharmaceutical grade supplements, mineralized water and red light therapy.

Dr. Kells Weight Loss addresses the biochemistry and broken metabolism and even promises to eliminate those sugar cravings!

Dr. Kells isn't just the founder of the program, she's been through it. At her highest weight she was 200lbs, and she's a tiny little thing, just 5'1"! Now she's 80 pounds down and helping others do the same, including her client Roxanne Swift.

After just eight months on the program, Roxanne is down 48 pounds. She says before her weight loss she was sick and even had a hard time walking. Now she goes to the gym and walks on the treadmill! She says she feels great and feels she can keep it up for the rest of her life.

Dr. Kells Weight Loss has spots reserved for the first 15 Fox 13 callers... so call (385) 217-3834 now to schedule your free, no-obligation consultation.

For more information please visit; drkellsweightloss.com.