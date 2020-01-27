NBA postpones Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game

LOS ANGELES — As the sports world continues to mourn the loss of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, the NBA has announced Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed. The NBA said that the game will be played at a later date.

The announcement comes a little more than a day after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in southern California

Bryant was reportedly on his way to a travel basketball game with Gianna before the aircraft crashed into the ground Sunday.

Bryant is considered one of the best players in NBA history. The longtime Laker won five NBA titles and earned a pair of gold medals with the U.S. men’s basketball team.

NBA did not specify when the makeup game will be.

Both the Lakers and Clippers play their home games at Staples Center. Fans have gathered at the Staples Center since news broke of Sunday’s incident.