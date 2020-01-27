National News Literacy Week: Student journalist looks into vaping crisis at local high school

SALT LAKE CITY — Scripps, FOX 13’s parent company, is partnering with the News Literacy Project to kick off the first-ever National News Literacy Week.

This project will play out all week in schools across the country, and we are working side-by-side with students here at home to create a news literate generation that can spot misinformation and prevent others from spreading it.

We partnered with students at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, where they wanted to take a look at how vaping is impacting their peers.

Student reporter Kiara Elegante reports: