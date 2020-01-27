× High school student escapes after being abducted in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Granite School District is urging families in West Valley City to be extra cautious after a Hunter High School student was abducted, the district announced Monday night.

“Earlier this evening, we received a troubling report that a female student who attends Hunter High was abducted near her home. After she escaped from her abductor, she was found by her friends close to the school,” the announcement read.

Unified Police are investigating the incident.

The girl was abducted while walking home after school, UPD Sgt. Melody Gray told FOX 13. Gray said she was abducted not far from the school and was taken a considerable distance from the school before she was able to get free. Police received the report around 6:30 p.m.

Police are looking for a newer silver Nissan Rogue and a white man with blonde hair between 30 to 50 years of age.

The incident happened off school grounds, but the district said parents should be aware so they can take appropriate steps to keep their kids safe.

The district wrote that parents in the area were notified via text and email.

Extra police officers will be at the school and on patrol in the area, and the school will have social workers and others ready to offer support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim this evening. We will send additional information as appropriate ASAP,” the district wrote.