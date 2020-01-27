Grantsville teen accused of killing four family members held on $4 million bail, will have court-appointed attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah – Colin Jeffrey or "C.J." Haynie stood in front of a judge today for the first time Monday.

The 16-year-old Grantsville boy is facing four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury.

"It's just the most horrific tragedy for the entire family, for their friends and this close-knit community," Haynie's attorney Richard Van Wagoner told FOX 13.

The judge in the case set bail at $4 million — $1 million per family member he is accused of killing.

Attorneys for both the state and for Haynie agreed that he should remain in juvenile dentation for the time being because of his safety as a minor, although he is being charged and tried as an adult.

While Van Wagoner represented Haynie in Monday's appearance, he may not be his attorney throughout.

Because of the special circumstances of this case as well as the seriousness of the charges, an attorney must be appointed through a special indigent fund through the state.

“He doesn’t have a job. He doesn’t have a prior job. He doesn’t have a home. He doesn’t have a car. He doesn’t have a prior car. He has zero,” Van Wagoner said. "He’s being treated as an adult... He’s charged with very serious charges. He’s entitled to the resources through the indigent defense fund.”

Haynie's next hearing will be on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

He faces 25 years to life in prison if found guilty.