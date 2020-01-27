× Fake video claiming to show footage of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash prompts online outrage

SAN DIEGO — A deceiving video claiming to show the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, is spreading across social media.

The deceptive video shows a chopper spinning out of control before bursting into flames. However, the footage is actually that of a chopper that clipped the Ras al-Khaimah wire near Dubai in 2018. The four crew members on board of that helicopter were all killed in the fiery crash.

The unrelated footage is creating outrage promoting calls for the video to be taken down.

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star is among nine people who died in the crash.

This story was originally published by Kelsey Grey on KGTV in San Diego.

