Driver of Oscar Mayer Weinermobile pulled over in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. — The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile was pulled over and the driver given a verbal warning after deputies say the person didn’t follow the Move Over Law in Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the most dangerous places for first responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road.

The Move Over Law requires a motorist to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle as possible, and if not possible, slow down.

This article was written by Mayra Monroy for WTMJ.