SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that bans teens from using tanning beds has failed to pass the House.

In a 42-33 vote, House Bill 34, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, failed.

In an interview with FOX 13 in November, Rep. Daw argued that he was seeking a ban because of the skin cancer risk to minors. With the bill’s failure, Utah remains a state that requires parental permission before teens can use a tanning bed.