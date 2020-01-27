A new way to learn about the scriptures is here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When people think of Living Scriptures they often think of DVD's or VHS cassettes.

Now -- you can stream them as well. Living Scriptures Streaming is now available on eight different streaming devices and services.

Matt Brown, CEO of Living Scriptures, said the goal was to create a completely family-friendly streaming service, one that parents and children alike can enjoy without any concerns of questionable content. Brown says, "We jokingly refer to it as the Sunday nap service. Parents can turn their kids loose in Living Scriptures Streaming and be completely comfortable with all the content available on it."

Living Scriptures Streaming adds new content weekly, including animated scripture stories, Latter-day Saint produced comedies and dramas, documentaries, inspirational films, values-based children's shows and much more.

For more information please visit: livingscriptures.com.