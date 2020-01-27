4 Recipes for Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's Food & Drug joined us with four recipes for your Super Bowl munching!

Buffalo Chicken Taquitos

Ingredients

2 c. shredded rotisserie chicken for the dipping sauce:

4 oz. cream cheese ½ c. ranch or blue cheese dressing

½ c. ranch or blue cheese dressing ¼ c. Franks buffalo or other brand hot sauce

¼ c. Frank`s buffalo sauce 2 green onion, chopped

¼ c. blue cheese crumbles

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

10 soft corn tortillas

Vegetable oil for frying

Directions

1. Make the sauce by just stirring together the ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Make the filling by just combining all the ingredients together in a bowl until completely mixed. Set aside.

3. Heat the tortillas to make them pliable by stacking them on a plate, cover with a damp paper towel and microwave 45 seconds or so.

4. Roll the taquitos by adding 2 or 3 tbsp. of the filling mix to the lower third of the tortilla. Roll tightly and place seam side down on a sheet pan or plate. Continue until all the filling is used up. It may require a few more tortillas to use the filling.

5. Set a large skillet with about ¼ inch of oil in it over med-high heat. When the oil is hot, place the taquitos seam side down about 2 or 3 minutes then flip and brown the other side. If they brown too fast be sure to turn the heat down.

6. Place them on paper towels to drain the excess oil. Serve warm with the dip.

Southwest Chicken Taquitos

Ingredients

2 c. rotisserie chicken, shredded For the dipping sauce:

1 c. onion, chopped 1 small avocado

1 tsp. minced garlic ½ c. ranch dressing

1 c. frozen sweet corn 1 tbsp. adobo(the sauce in canned chipotle peppers)

1 14oz black beans, drained and rinsed 1 tsp. lime juice

2 green onions, chopped

2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. lime juice

10-15 fajita size flour tortillas

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, add a little oil and add the onions and cook 3-4 minutes or until softened. Stir in the garlic, corn, black beans, green onion, cumin, coriander, and lime juice. Cook 3-4 minutes or until warmed through. Stir in the chicken and set aside.

3. Roll the taquitos by placing 3-4 tbsp. of the filling onto the bottom third of tortilla. Roll tightly and place on a parchment lined sheet pan seam side down. Repeat until the filling is used up. Spray each taquito with non-stick spray to aid in browning. Place in the oven and bake 20 minutes or until lightly golden brown.

4. As they cook, make the dip by mashing the avocado in a mixing bowl. Stir in the ranch dressing, chipotle adobo sauce, and lime juice.

5. Serve warm with the dipping sauce.

Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into bite size pieces, leaves removed

1 c. milk

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. canola oil, or preferred cooking oil

¾ c. panko bread crumbs

¾ c. Frank`s buffalo sauce

Ranch or blue cheese dressing as a dip

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400.

2. Put the milk, flour, garlic powder, a little salt and pepper, and oil in a large mixing bowl. Whisk to combine. Gently toss with the cauliflower. Place the mixture on a parchment lined sheet pan and place in the oven to roast 15 minutes.

3. Bring the pan out of the oven and gently toss the cauliflower in the buffalo sauce. You could also just drizzle the buffalo sauce over the cauliflower as evenly as possible. Return to the oven and bake an additional 8-10 minutes.

4. Serve warm with ranch or blue cheese dressing to dip.

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Ingredients

For the tots: For the breading:

2 large sweet potatoes or yams 1 c. panko bread crumbs

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon 1 tbsp. butter, melted

2 tbsp. sugar 2 tbsp. sugar

Salt and pepper to taste ¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 tsp. cornstarch

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400. Place the sweet potatoes on a parchment lined sheet pan, and place them in the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until soft. This could also be done in a microwave for 6-7 minutes.

2. While the potatoes cook, make the breading by adding all the breading ingredients except the butter in a food processor and blend. As it blends, drizzle in the melted butter. Put in a bowl and set aside.

3. When the potatoes are done, peel them and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the cinnamon, sugar, and a little salt and pepper. Mash until combined. Don`t mash it too much because you want it to be a little chunky, not pureed. Place in the fridge to chill.

4. Preheat your oven to 375. Take the sweet potato mash and take 1 tbsp. of the mix and form into a tot shape. Roll it in the breading mix and place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Continue until all of the mash is used up. Bake for 20 minutes, flip and bake an additional 15-20 minutes. Serve warm with ketchup or other favorite dip or sauce.

You can find more yummy recipes at: smithsfoodanddrug.com.