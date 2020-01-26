Seniors in this Florida city are learning self-defense using their canes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Being out in public can make older adults with mobility problems feel vulnerable, but one city is stepping up to help those adults feel safer by teaching them this unique form of self-defense.

At the Sunshine Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, these senior citizens are learning "Cane-Ki-Do."

They use their canes — wooden canes, which are more effective than metal — to fend off a potential attacker.

Cane-Ki-Do is a smart, effective self-defense method taught by Bryant and Leotte Harrell, husband-and-wife safety and security specialists for the city.

"She walks taller now, she has a new kind of confidence," Leotte Harrell said of one woman.

The ladies learn that a shot to the clavicle is actually more effective than one to the head or arm. Drawing attention to yourself and saying: "I don't know you!" is crucial too.

