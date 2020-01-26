Pro-life advocates gather at Utah State Capitol for annual “March for Life”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Saturday afternoon, the State Capitol Building was filled with members of the pro-life community.

The “March for Life” is billed as a commemoration of the approximately 3,000 lives lost to abortion each year in Utah.

The fifth annual event was put on by Pro-Life Utah, and featured a keynote speaker and a family-friendly walk around the Capitol Building block.

Gayle Ruzika, President of the Utah Eagle Forum, praised both President Trump and Utah Senator Mike Lee for “standing for life” at the national march Friday in Washington D.C.

Ruzika and the Utah Eagle Forum are supporting three bills headed to the Utah Legislature.