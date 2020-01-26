Kobe Bryant remembered by Utah basketball community

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans, players, coaches and others in the local basketball community are sharing memories and well-wishes of NBA legend Kobe Bryant after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, along with seven other people.

Utah Valley University men’s basketball coach Mark Madsen, who played alongside Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers, tweeted his sentiments:

Warmest thoughts and prayers with Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka, & Capri. Deepest condolences. Kobe treated me like a brother. He demanded the best. He taught how to overcome anything no matter the adversity. Your legacy lives 4ever. I love you dear friend. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EHFUg1705f — Mark Madsen (@madsen_mark) January 26, 2020

The Utah Jazz issued the following statement on Bryant’s passing:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about today’s tragedy involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. From the time he entered the league, Kobe was a generational talent and one of the most competitive players in the game. Many athletes in the NBA today grew up emulating Kobe. The impact he has made on our sport will not be forgotten. We respect his dedication to the game and unmatched work ethic. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, their family and those close to them.”

Remember this tribute video from the @utahjazz in 2016? In April of that year, @kobebryant dropped 60 against the Jazz.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Az5McPbTwC — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) January 26, 2020

Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and others, also posted in honor of Bryant:

PLEASE @NBA RETIRED 24! LEAGUE WIDE!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 26, 2020

Enjoy every single day people, we are always too worried about things that are actually not that important. Life is precious and you never now when it’s gonna end. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 26, 2020

Words are tough to find right now. Truly heart broken and praying for each family involved. It was an honor to compete against you. pic.twitter.com/aYF5UNlZzy — Mike Conley (@MCONLEY10) January 26, 2020