Diddy calls out Grammys and demands change in fiery speech

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Sean “Diddy” Combs called out the Grammy Awards for dissing rap and R&B stars in its major categories in a blazing speech that earned him a standing ovation from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and several other music industry players.

At the end of his 50-minute speech Saturday night at Clive Davis’ white-hot pre-Grammys gala where Combs was honored, the music mogul demanded a change and said he was happy to be involved in making a difference.

Davis’ annual gala was jam-packed with well-known guests, including Michael Douglas, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Quincy Jones, Joni Mitchell and DJ Khaled.