3 Questions with Bob Evans: ‘Mormon Stories’ founder John Dehlin

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been five years since "Mormon Stories" podcast host John Dehlin was excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
It was a very difficult episode for him and his family, who also either left the church or are no longer active.
The podcast began 15 years ago and has become a place where Latter-day Saints having a faith crisis can go for support and understanding.
Now it has sparked a community of both former and current believers who look to Dehlin for camaraderie.
FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with him and asked him three questions:
- Are you trying to draw people away from the church?
- What do you say to people who claim a "spiritual witness?"
- Does the good the church does outweigh the controversy over social issues?
Watch the full interview below:
“3 Questions with Bob Evans” is now available to podcast listeners! iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | RSS