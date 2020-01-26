3 Questions with Bob Evans: ‘Mormon Stories’ founder John Dehlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been five years since "Mormon Stories" podcast host John Dehlin was excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It was a very difficult episode for him and his family, who also either left the church or are no longer active.

The podcast began 15 years ago and has become a place where Latter-day Saints having a faith crisis can go for support and understanding.

Now it has sparked a community of both former and current believers who look to Dehlin for camaraderie.

FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with him and asked him three questions:

Are you trying to draw people away from the church? What do you say to people who claim a "spiritual witness?" Does the good the church does outweigh the controversy over social issues?

Watch the full interview below:

