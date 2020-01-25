Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisville

Posted 11:06 am, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 11:07AM, January 25, 2020

HARRISVILLE, Utah – A man has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.

Harrisville Police responded to the accident at 695 North Washington Boulevard.

The vehicle was headed southbound on Washington Boulevard.

The pedestrian was crossing in a poorly lit area with no crosswalk.

Officials said the 26-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The accident in currently under investigation, but authorities do not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors.

