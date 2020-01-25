× Hazmat team dispatched to liquid nitrogen leak on University of Utah campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Crews responded to a liquid nitrogen leak at the University of Utah early Saturday morning.

According to Captain Tony Stowe with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the leak was reported around 5:00 a.m.

Fire and hazmat crews were dispatched to the Turpin University Services Building at 1795 East South Campus Drive.

A large tank of liquid nitrogen in that area is used for university experiments.

The leak was found in a small quarter-inch copper pipe.

Authorities were able to stop the leak, but left the repair to university employees.

The cause of the leak was not initially known, and no injuries or evacuations were reported.