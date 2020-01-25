China reports additional fatalities as coronavirus now suspected in Europe

CHINA — Health officials in China reported 15 additional deaths from the coronavirus, increasing the total death toll to 41.

That brings the total number of reported cases to 900 worldwide, with 180 new cases being reported in China on Friday.

Meanwhile, officials in France said that it now has three suspected cases of the virus from the deadly virus. This comes as several dozen suspected cases have been reported in the United States on Friday, according to the CDC.

The U.S. has issued travel warnings to Hubei Province, China, which is where the majority of the cases and all of the fatalities have been reported.