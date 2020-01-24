Two dead after wrong-way crash on I-215

HOLLADAY, Utah — Two people were killed Friday afternoon after a driver went the wrong direction on Interstate 215.

UHP told FOX 13 that an 80-year-old driver traveling south entered the freeway on a northbound exit ramp near 4000 South. She continued southbound in northbound lanes, then westbound in eastbound lanes. She then clipped two eastbound vehicles before colliding head-on with an eastbound car near 2000 East.

A woman in her 20s in the eastbound car was killed. The 80-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Eastbound and northbound sections of the freeway in the area were closed initially; at the latest report, two lanes were open.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.