What happens when you mix a chihuahua and a weiner dog? This!

Posted 2:20 pm, January 24, 2020, by

Our Pet of the Week is Abby -- a 3-year-old chihween (a mix between a chihuahua and weiner dog).

She's good with cats and kids and other dogs too!

Abby was adopted as a puppy and returned when her family didn't have time for her.

She's kennel trained and housebroken and looking for a new family who will love her forever!

Abby is fixed and has a microchip and is current on all vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt her please visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, January 25 from 11am - 3pm at Pure Paws, 1927 East Murray Holladay Road in Holladay, Utah 84117.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.