What happens when you mix a chihuahua and a weiner dog? This!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Pet of the Week is Abby -- a 3-year-old chihween (a mix between a chihuahua and weiner dog).

She's good with cats and kids and other dogs too!

Abby was adopted as a puppy and returned when her family didn't have time for her.

She's kennel trained and housebroken and looking for a new family who will love her forever!

Abby is fixed and has a microchip and is current on all vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt her please visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, January 25 from 11am - 3pm at Pure Paws, 1927 East Murray Holladay Road in Holladay, Utah 84117.