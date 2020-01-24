Utah reports lowest unemployment rate ever

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is reporting the lowest unemployment rate in its history.

New numbers posted by the Utah Department of Workforce Services on Friday showed a 2.3% seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in December, the lowest ever recorded. Approximately 37,900 Utahns are out of work and actively seeking employment.

The private sector job growth has also risen by 3.6% year over year, with the biggest gains being in education/health care, construction and professional services.

“Utah culminates 2019 with a resilient and convincing employment picture,” Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services, said in a statement Friday. “The economy continues adding to multiple years of robust job creation. This dynamic has carried Utah to its lowest recorded unemployment rate. The job market is humming along at a feverish pace and is absorbing as much labor as possible.”

