Utah County Sheriff responds after deputy filmed placing high school student in handcuffs

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out whether a deputy who handcuffed a teenage student at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain last Friday followed department guidelines.

Sheriff Mike Smith said the deputy who handled the case is now facing an internal affairs investigation.

The student was a junior varsity basketball player from Ben Lomond High School in Ogden. School administrators were upset he was sitting in the wrong section while watching the varsity basketball game. They called a school resource officer to remove him from the gym.

Bystanders recorded video of Deputy Flores leading the student out of the gym. The teenager was placed in handcuffs and sat on the ground outside.

"I just got a complaint that the players are saying things behind the girls," one woman said.

The student was detained and only given a warning, not a trespassing citation.

"You're going to put him in handcuffs? For that? For going to the other side?" one woman asked.

"They can’t just arrest him for that," another bystander said.

"You guys don’t know what’s going on," Flores responded.

Smith said the two schools should have been able to handle the case on their own without involving law enforcement.

Tanoka Beard, a basketball coach with Ben Lomond High School, said he believes race played a factor in the way the case was handled.

"It's just saddening and disgusting that there is still racial disharmony in 2020," Beard wrote on Facebook.

"A deputy should never have been called to that," Smith said. "As a parent, I would be upset if that was my child. I would... but to instantly take this to racism? I think it's inappropriate."

Smith said he believes not even the student involved in the case viewed the incident as racist.

"My understanding is he is a great student, and I don’t doubt it for a second, and it’s unfortunate that this is the way things rolled out for him," Smith said. "I believe there are better ways this could have been handled, I’ll tell you that... We will take appropriate measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

Deputy Flores is not on administrative leave during the internal affairs investigation.

