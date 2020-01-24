Tracy Aviary looking for missing cockatiel ‘Matilda’

SALT LAKE CITY — Tracy Aviary managers hope someone may have seen its beloved red-tailed black cockatoo, “Matilda,” who disappeared Thursday afternoon.

Matilda disappeared after she was chased away by a wild bald eagle, a Facebook post from the aviary said.

“Our Bird Show staff spent the day looking for her without success. We are tremendously concerned for her safety and well-being, and are now asking our community to help us find her,” the post said.

Matilda has a 20″ long body (about the size of a crow), a hooked beak (appears rounded when viewed from far away), orange-red and black under-tail feathers, broad wings in flight with a tail that spreads wide, and head feathers that she can raise into a crest.

Anyone who spots Matilda is urged to call Tracy Aviary at 801-596-8500 or Matilda’s keeper at 585-278-6171 as soon as possible.

