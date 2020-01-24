Terminally ill dog becomes honorary K9 officer

PASCO, Washington — Meet Eddie, who lives in Washington under the care of Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue.

After Eddie was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor and given a window of 6 to 12 months to live, the rescue and Eddie’s foster mom came up with a bucket list for him.

The Pasco Police Department stepped in to help make some of the bucket list wishes come true.

Then he took a ride in the cruiser, shotgun of course, and stopped by some local businesses.

The stops included Starbucks, PetSmart, Petco, a donut shop and more. The police department says he was “welcomed everywhere he went and shown nothing but love and affection all day.”

After the police department documented Eddie's day on their Facebook page, he went viral. Now he can cross "become internet sensation" off his list, too.

