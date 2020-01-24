Sundance styles for less

Posted 2:18 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 02:21PM, January 24, 2020

Want to dress like the stars?  You can, without spending a fortune!

We asked Kylee Dyer from Name Droppers to give us a few of the trends she's seeing at the film festival this year.

Step into Name Droppers and you'll feel as if you've entered a high-end designer boutique in NYC or LA.  Racks are full of clothing that is in like new condition and current but priced at a fraction of it's original retail price.

They have women's, men's designer bags and shoes, jewelry and other accessories too.

For more information please visit: shopnamedroppers.com.

