SLCPD searching for missing and endangered teenage girl

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl.

Mia Barrani was last seen leaving East High School at 840 S. and 1300 E. at 9:45 a.m Friday. She was described as wearing a yellow or green coat, red or maroon beanie with black gloves and black boots. Mia is approximately 4 feet 11 inches and 110 pounds.

Mia Barrani, 16, is missing and endangered. She left the area of East High School at approximately 9:45 a.m. this morning. She may be using public transportation. See the attached graphic for further information. If you've seen Mia please call 801-799-3000 case #20-15299 #missing pic.twitter.com/U9rbfpRYkE — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 24, 2020

Mia mostly communicates using ‘yes’ and ‘no’ questions and may be using public transportation.

If you have any information on Mia’s whereabouts, contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.