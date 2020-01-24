SLCPD searching for missing and endangered teenage girl
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl.
Mia Barrani was last seen leaving East High School at 840 S. and 1300 E. at 9:45 a.m Friday. She was described as wearing a yellow or green coat, red or maroon beanie with black gloves and black boots. Mia is approximately 4 feet 11 inches and 110 pounds.
Mia mostly communicates using ‘yes’ and ‘no’ questions and may be using public transportation.
If you have any information on Mia’s whereabouts, contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.