Roy Police Chief holds town hall in wake of neighborhood plane crashes

ROY, Utah — Roy Police Chief Carl Merino hosted a town hall Thursday night to address residents' concerns about plane crashes that have occurred in some of the city's neighborhoods in recent years.

The planes involved in all of the crashes were either taking off from or coming in for a landing at the nearby Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

Last week, a small plane clipped two homes as it crashed in a Roy neighborhood near 1800 W and 5050 S. The pilot, Dave Goode, was killed in the crash.

Cynthia Soriano, whose home was one of those clipped as Goode's plane went down, attended Thursday's town hall.

"In my roof, I could see part of the plane - it was kind of unrecognizable from [the wreckage on] the ground, but, from the pictures, it was part of the plane. And it was 'in' the roof, not 'on' the roof, as I was told," Soriano said.

Some of the suggestions offered by Roy residents including ending "touch and go" flight training and redirecting flight paths away from nearby schools.

About 10,000 planes take off and land from Ogden-Hinckley Airport every month.

Ogden City Airport Manager Bryant Garrett recently told FOX 13 that the number of small plane crashes that occur near Ogden-Hinckley Airport is typical for an airport of that size.

“We do 112,000 operations a year. 10,000 a month. And we have had four [crashes since 2017], so I mean, just do the math. Everybody just gets caught up in the fact that its a plane crash, because they don’t happen very often," he said.