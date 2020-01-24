Rich’s Picks: A new show is added to the summer lineup at USANA

What's new in Rich's Picks? Good stuff brought to you by LiveNation.com with a new show to add at USANA!
Nickelback has announced the 'All the Right Reasons 2020' summer tour to perform that #1 Album in its entirety with special guests Stone Temple Pilots On All Dates. Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot are also on Select Dates. The date is Saturday, September 19 at USANA. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.
So here's the new USANA calendar:
Thursday May 21, 2020 - Journey with Pretenders
Sunday, June 7 2020 - Alanis Morissette w/special guest Garbage & also appearing Liz Phair
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - KODJ Presents Chicago with Rick Springfield
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - KRSP's Arrowfest Presents Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour 2020
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - Halsey - Manic World Tour
Monday, August 24, 220 - Maroon 5
Tuesday, September 1, 2020 - The Black Crowes
Wednesday, September 2, 2020 - The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour
Sunday, September 13, 2020 - Matchbox Twenty 2020
Saturday, September 19, 2020 - Nickelback
Thursday, September 24, 2020 - KISS: End of the Road World Tour