Rich’s Picks: A new show is added to the summer lineup at USANA

Posted 2:15 pm, January 24, 2020, by

What's new in Rich's Picks?  Good stuff brought to you by LiveNation.com with a new show to add at USANA!

Nickelback has announced the 'All the Right Reasons 2020' summer tour to perform that #1 Album in its entirety with special guests Stone Temple Pilots On All Dates.  Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot are also on Select Dates.   The date is Saturday, September 19 at USANA.  Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

So here's the new USANA calendar:

Thursday May 21, 2020 - Journey with Pretenders

Sunday, June 7 2020 - Alanis Morissette w/special guest Garbage & also appearing Liz Phair

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 -  KODJ Presents Chicago with Rick Springfield

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - KRSP's Arrowfest Presents Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour 2020

Thursday, July 30, 2020 - Halsey - Manic World Tour

Monday, August 24, 220 - Maroon 5

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 - The Black Crowes

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 - The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - Matchbox Twenty 2020

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - Nickelback

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - KISS: End of the Road World Tour

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.