New temporary overnight shelter opens in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — A new temporary homeless shelter has opened up in Sugar House.

A week after its announcement, the Sugar House Temporary Shelter opened its’ doors Thursday night to welcome all those seeking a warm place to spend the night.

The shelter is located at 2234 S. Highland Drive and will operate specifically as an overnight shelter, operating from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily through April 15. The shelter can house up to 145 people and has indoor and outdoor bathrooms for visitors.

The formerly vacant building is owned by the Salt Lake City Redevelopment Agency and is set for demolition sometime after the center closes.

As a result of the Sugar House shelter opening, the Weigand Homeless Resource Center in downtown Salt Lake will only operate during the day and no longer function as an overnight warming center. Transportation will be offered from the Weigand Center to the Sugar House Temporary Shelter.