How you can get free admission to the Morris Murdock Travel Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 24th Annual Morris Murdock Travel Show - the original and largest travel show in Utah - runs Friday, January 24 through Saturday, January 25 at the Mountain America Expo center in Sandy.

There are more than 100 travel vendors on hand to help you plan your next vacation. And, there are more than 30 free informative travel seminars too! There are advantages to using a Morris Murdock adviser to plan your vacation, including a worry-free experience with someone to hep you before, during and after your vacation. You'll also get exclusive amenities such as shipboard credits and upgrades. Morris Murdock is the largest seller of leisure travel in the Intermountain West, and they've been in business for more than 60 years!

Some of the "hot" destinations people want to travel to this year include Hawaii and Mexico. People are also wanting to book ocean and river cruises. Italy, France and Spain are also top destinations.

At the Travel Show you can enter to win free trips and you'll receive a $50 Morris Murdock Gift Card just for attending.

Visit morrismurdock.com/expo for 2 for 1 show admission ($6 for adults, $5 for seniors, kids 17 and under are free).

As a special treat for The PLACE viewers, Morris Murdock would like to offer free admission! Just go to morrismurdock.com/free and you can print off your free admission to the Morris Murdock Travel Show.