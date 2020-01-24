How you can get close to the one you love in the bedroom again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marriage can be difficult, especially if you can't get close to the one you love in the bedroom.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says Erectile Dysfunction (ED) affects 50 percent of men over 50. But, he says that number may actually be higher because there are men suffering in silence.

Wasatch Medical Clinic has new technology that can help. It's called Acoustic Wave Therapy -- when placed on the top of the skin, it opens up blood vessels (lack of blood flow is the root cause of ED).

With this treatment there are no pills, which means no side effects -- and it brings back your spontaneity.

If you'd like to find out more, Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering an assessment, an exam and ultrasound with a medical doctor for free! That is $300 value and there's no obligation.

To make your appointment, call 801-901-8000 now. For more information please visit: wasatchmedicalclinic.com.