'Fry Me To The Moon' is a family-run business with Willie, Ronda, Jordan, April & Courtney all playing roles.

Although the name suggests it, 'Fry Me To The Moon' is not just a fried food truck. They also have gourmet creations, entrees, appetizers and desserts on the menu. There are even kids items, vegan, vegetarian and Keto options available.

They do special occasions and catering with their company 'Moonstruck Catering'.

For more information please visit: frymetothemoonslc.com.