Community and family members mourn and celebrate the lives of Grantsville shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — One week after they were murdered in their home, funeral services were held for four members of the Haynie family.

On Jan. 17, Grantsville police responded to the Haynie residence where they found a mother and three children dead. 16-year-old Colin Jeffrey Haynie, also known as CJ, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury. All of the charges are first-degree felonies.

The service was a somber one, with hundreds of community members attending.

Several speakers told stories about the three children and their mother.

Collin Haynie, the father and husband of those killed, thanked the community profusely for the many displays of support for the family during this time.

Danny Haynie, the oldest brother of the family who was not at the home that night, also addressed CJ, saying that "he is still loved" and that CJ will always be his brother.

CJ is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.