Celebrate the Year of the Rat with music, art and dance

The Chinese New Year Celebration is one of the biggest events held annually by the Utah Chinese Communities.

2020 is the Year of the Rat! The Rat is the first of all zodiac animals and in Chinese culture the animals are seen as a sign of wealth and surplus.

This year families can enjoy a Lion Dance performance, cultural music, dances, magic shows and more!

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Free parking/ Free admission

Skyline High School Auditorium

3261 East 3760 South Salt lake City, Utah

For more information please visit: utahchinese.org.