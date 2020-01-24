Boys meet rescuers after falling through ice on Utah Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY — Complete strangers who were in the right place at the right time saved three teenage boys after they fell through the ice on Utah Lake earlier this week.

The boys spoke to one of their rescuers for the first time Friday over the phone.

The friends were standing on the dock when they started walking on the ice. They were about halfway between the dock and the other side when they heard the ground beneath them start to crack.

Kytie Beardall and her boyfriend Tyler were checking out the ice on the lake when they saw the boys fall through. She knew the boys had just minutes before the cold became deadly.

The boys thought they'd be OK — just a few days earlier, one of them had been walking on the ice taking pictures with his girlfriend. Returning again with his buddies, they wanted to see if they could make it across.

Trying to swim towards the dock, the boys thought they were completely alone — until they saw a hand reaching out to them. That saving hand was Kytie`s.

And because of Kytie and Tyler, the boys still have their lives.

The boys say their fingers still hurt from the cold, but they are grateful to be alive.