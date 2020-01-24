Bountiful police looking for missing man with mental illness

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are searching for a missing man who they say may be endangered and aggressive.

Jake Pond, 28, was last seen Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Bountiful wearing a gray jacket with an Adidas logo (pictured). He is 5’7″, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may have been in the area of 230 West and 2450 South on Thursday. Police say he could also potentially be in downtown Salt Lake City.

Police say he suffers from mental illness and is without medication. He also functions at a 12-year-old level and may be aggressive toward others, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 but to not approach him. Any other information should be reported to 801-298-6000.