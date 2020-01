Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dazzling smile can make a great impression on how people see you. It can also make you feel good about yourself.

But nobody enjoys a visit to the dentist, with all those fingers and instruments in your mouth.

So, why would a boomer or senior even consider getting braces — we're too old, right?

This dentist says he's seeing an increase in people over 50 wanting to have their teeth straightened. Hear why in the video above!