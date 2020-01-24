Bigfoot sighting? Traffic cameras in Washington State capture sasquatch-like figure

January 24, 2020

WASHINGTON — Could it be? The Washington State Department of Transportation released photos of what looks to be Sasquatch.

In a tweet, WSDOT mentioned it isn’t superstitious, just a little stitous when they posted photos of a Bigfoot-like figure walking along State Route 20 and Sherman Pass. The traffic agency left it up to the public to decide what it is.

The mythical creature has been associated with the Pacific Northwest and causes many discussions when alleged photos are posted.

People in the comments mentioned it could possibly be a shadow of a tree trunk, but others were not buying it. Could Bigfoot possibly reside in Washington State?

