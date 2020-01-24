At least 18 dead, hundreds hurt as quake hits eastern Turkey

Posted 4:10 pm, January 24, 2020, by

Rescue workers search on a collapsed building after a 6.8 earthquake struck Sivrice town in Elazig in eastern Turkey, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 rocked eastern Turkey on Friday, causing some buildings to collapse and killing at least 14 people, Turkish officials said.(IHA via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials say at least 18 people have been killed in an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 that shook the country’s east, injuring more than 500 and leaving some 30 trapped in toppled buildings.

The earthquake struck near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday. Officials said 10 of the victims were killed in Elazig province and five others in nearby Malatya province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that all measures were being taken to “ensure that the earthquake that occurred in Elazig and was felt in many provinces is overcome with the least amount of loss.”

Jan 24, 2020 4:03PM (GMT 23:03)

By: SUZAN FRASER

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.