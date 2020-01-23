‘World’s Worst Cat’ up for adoption at North Carolina shelter

A North Carolina animal shelter is looking for a forever home for one moody cat.

According to a Facebook post from Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Perdita is available to adopt for free, but she dislikes a lot of things.

Among the dislikes are “the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least…HUGS,” the shelter said. “She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space.”

The shelter also revealed what things she likes. They include “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero), jump scares (her specialty), lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile, fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick (vet agrees…she’s just a jerk),” the shelter said.

If you are interested in adopting Perdita, you must submit an application by Monday, Jan. 27.

The shelter says they have received 50 applications so far.

For more information, visit mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org .